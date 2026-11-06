Lewisville urges residents to take precautions after 100,000-gallon wastewater spill

Lewisville is urging residents in the area of a spill of more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater to take precautions.

The city notified the public of an incident where a contractor working on a city project hit a wastewater pipeline in the 700 block of E. Valley Ridge Boulevard on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

According to a press release sent from the city Friday, the wastewater was initially contained to an area of excavation while city crews worked to solve the situation.

However, around 4:30 p.m., at least 100,000 gallons of wastewater was released into the area after it breached the work site.

“The discharge continued for approximately five minutes before the contractor constructed an improvised berm within Prairie Creek, stopping additional wastewater from moving downstream toward the Elm Fork of the Trinity River,” said the city in a press release.

While officials believe the city’s drinking water has not been affected by the spill, they still recommend residents take some precautions:

As required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the following precautions are recommended for areas potentially affected by the wastewater discharge:

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the discharge. If contact occurs, individuals should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Persons using private drinking-water supply wells located within one-half mile of the discharge site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, before discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supplier to determine whether the water is safe for personal use.

Any wastewater contained within the bermed section of Prairie Creek is being pumped out and conveyed directly to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment, according to the city.

Repairs remain in progress on the site, as well as monitoring of Prairie Creek and downstream of the affected area.

Officials are also monitoring to determine if any additional cleanup will be needed after the initial efforts have finished.

The affected pressurized pipe is within the city’s wastewater collection system and carries domestic wastewater. While the city has agreed more than 100,000 gallons was discharged, the final estimated volume that reached Prairie Creek is still being calculated.

Lewisville confirmed it has notified TCEQ and said it will submit any require follow-up information, including the final estimated spillage and any corrective actions.