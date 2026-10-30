Long-awaited Hwy 377 widening begins in Argyle

Construction has begun on a long-awaited project to widen Hwy 377 through Argyle, with about $173 million in funding.

Work officially began Oct. 13 on the 6-mile stretch from Crawford Road/Country Club Road south to FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The project will expand the highway from two lanes to four, including an overpass at FM 1171.

The Texas Department of Transportation expects construction to be completed in 2029.

It will pave the way for new developments like Furst Ranch, which is expected to bring in thousands of homes, commercial space and a large central park along Hwy 377 and FM 1171. Major grocer H-E-B also bought land in the 2,300-acre development.

Hwy 377 runs north/south from Denton down to Fort Worth, parallel to I-35W. The expansion could help ease congestion in the area and provide an alternate route for southern Denton County commuters who don’t want to deal with the intersection of FM 407 and I-35W.

TxDOT conducted surveys in 2024 on the entirety of Hwy 377, which extends all the way to the southern border with Mexico, in an effort to identify needs and potential improvements.

The process of widening Hwy 377 started back in 2018 when the schematic design for the expansion was approved. In 2022, it was delayed by several months, pushing back the contract let date from September 2022 to March 2023.

According to documents from the town, the project ended up letting in May 2026.

A nearby section of Hwy 377 will eventually be expanded south of FM 1171. The $80 million project to widen the roadway from two to four lanes from FM 1171 south to Hwy 114 in Roanoke is in the planning stages.