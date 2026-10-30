Robson Ranch golf legend tees off on newly renovated Wildhorse course

At 95 years old, Ray Hibler has played some of the world’s finest golf courses, won championships and built a lifetime of memories on the links. But his latest milestone came close to home, when he stepped up to hit the ceremonial first drive at the newly renovated Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch.

The Robson Ranch resident is something of a local golf legend.

He won multiple tournaments as a player, including a World Senior Golf Championship title, before spending years organizing tournaments, rating the world’s best golf courses for Golf Digest and working for Nike Golf.

Hibler accomplished a lot despite getting a relatively late start in golf.

Born on the Fourth of July in 1931, Hibler spent his early years playing baseball and basketball before entering adulthood and serving in the Army.

After his military service, he tried his hand at teaching, coaching and working for clothing manufacturers.

Eventually, around 1977, Hibler found his stride in golf.

One of the latest highlights of his golf career came Oct. 16, when he hit the ceremonial first drive at the grand reopening of the Robson Ranch Wildhorse South Course.

“Golf has been fabulous to me,” Hibler said. “Having the honor to take the first drive on the new course was an incredibly special experience.”

It’s a course he knows well.

While most Robson Ranch residents hope to shoot their age, Hibler did considerably better in 2019, shooting a round of 71 — 17 strokes below his then-age of 88 and 1 under par at Wildhorse.

The golf connoisseur, now 95, has scaled back his playing but continues to enjoy watching his neighbors drive, chip and putt from his home.

At the grand reopening, Hibler christened the South Course with the first drive before letting the younger golfers take over.

According to Robson Ranch Denton Homeowners Association General Manager Rhett Hubbard, upgrades to the Wildhorse course totaled more than $4 million.

Improvements include new turf designed to enhance course conditions, playability and the overall golf experience at one of the Denton area’s premier golf amenities.

The reopening of the South Course allows golfers to play all 27 holes again, although a cart-path-only restriction remains in place while the new turf becomes established.

“We are excited to welcome golfers back to the South Course. This has been a significant investment in the future of Wildhorse Golf,” Hubbard said. “We appreciate the patience of our golfers throughout the renovation and, as we reopen, their cooperation with the cart-path-only requirement. Protecting the new turf now will help ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of this renovation for many years.”

Hibler, who has played some of the world’s finest golf courses, said the course at Robson Ranch may not quite measure up to Pine Valley or Cypress Ridge, but it’s perfect for — and important to — the community it serves.