Something fresh is cooking at Calles de Mexico in Bartonville

A Mexican street food restaurant is finding success after reopening under new ownership and a new brand.

Casa Mia was rebranded as Calles de Mexico Taco Shop in early 2025 and has been under new management since February 2026, helping bring the community something it truly enjoys.

When it opened, Calles de Mexico in Bartonville joined two other locations in the family-owned chain, in The Colony and Frisco, offering an authentic Mexican dining experience.

Any good meal inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine starts with queso blanco, and a cup from Calles de Mexico will warm the heart as much as it fills the stomach.

Pair it with some salsa, and the tortilla chips may need to be refilled multiple times, all while diners soak in the sounds of regional Mexican music.

The restaurant’s street tacos take guests straight to the streets of Mexico with a variety of traditional meat options, including carnitas, bistec (steak), barbacoa, al pastor and shredded or fajita chicken.

Topped with onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla and served with a side of rice and beans, the tacos are plated to perfection.

Another great option is the pollo poblano — grilled chicken topped with a creamy poblano sauce that gives the dish an extra kick of flavor. It comes with a side of rice and perfectly steamed vegetables.

According to management, the restaurant seeks feedback from guests when deciding what dishes to introduce and what else they might like to see, such as pollo poblano. That approach has helped increase the restaurant’s popularity since February.

Calles de Mexico is also planning to host more live music as a way to enhance the dining experience.

Guests can finish their meal with a traditional Mexican dessert: flan, a pudding- or custard-like dessert topped with a layer of caramel, or churros.

The churros aren’t the long, stick-like sweets typically found at the fair. Instead, it’s a plate full of crispy, cinnamon-topped, icing-filled pieces of fried dough served with ice cream and raspberries.

In the heart of southern Denton County, Calles de Mexico features an authentic, Mexico-inspired menu that highlights the richness of Mexican culture and flavors north of the border.

To learn more about Calles de Mexico in Bartonville, visit callesdemexicotacoshop.com or stop by Lantana Town Center, 3501 FM 407, Suite 700. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Please let them know we sent you!