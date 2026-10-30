Concerns reload after another bullet was found at Northlake middle school

A Northlake middle school can’t seem to shake its bullet problem as more discharged ammunition was found on the campus.

Toward the end of the school day Wednesday, a coach at Barksdale Middle School found a stray bullet on the tennis courts.

Northwest ISD Superintendent Mark Foust notified families about the bullet in a letter Wednesday, adding that all outdoor activities at the rear of the school would be temporarily relocated.

The district also said buses would temporarily drop students off at the west side of the building, with more adjustments coming to other outdoor activities.

“Thank you in advance for your patience as we make these adjustments,” said Foust. “We will continue to update you with additional information if and when new details are available.”

It is the third bullet found on the Northwest ISD campus, and the first found since a temporary restraining order was put in place, forcing the nearby Quail Creek Gun Range to stop any shooting that might allow bullets to leave the range’s property line.

“Quail Creek Gun Range has an obligation to keep bullets within the confines of its property, and a temporary restraining order remains in effect against the use of guns on its property that are capable of firing bullets that can reach our school,” said Foust. “Since the restraining order was first implemented, we have actively worked toward reaching a resolution for the long-term safety of our community. We are currently exploring all legal options.”

After finding the bullet, the Northwest ISD Safety & Security Department informed the Northlake Police Department, and officials began sweeping the area with a metal detector to ensure there are no other bullets.

The district also said it is reviewing security footage to see if it will reveal any new information.

Barksdale Middle School first found itself on the wrong side of target practice in May when a bullet struck the school’s exterior while construction crews were on site.

A second bullet was found in July lodged in the football stadium’s press box.

While the district alleges the bullets came from the nearby gun range, investigators were unable to determine the source of where the bullets came from.

Barksdale Middle backs up to the gun range property line, but a berm is designed to stop any stray bullets from reaching campus, but the district believes bullets are still making it over that berm.

In response, Northwest ISD announced it would be adding impact-resistant window film on all windows on the south side of Barksdale Middle School, which faces the gun range.

The district was also contacting local property owners to ensure the bullets aren’t coming from illegal hunting activity.

Northwest ISD has remained adamant that the district is not trying to shut down the gun range, but it is exploring multiple legal avenues to ensure its students are safe on campus.