Double Oak Police Blotter

The Double Oak Police Department responded to 24 agency-assist calls in August and handled 590 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 318 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service:

Aug. 1 — Noise complaint, 100 block of Meadowknoll Drive: Officers responded to a party in the USA — or at least the Double Oak portion of it.

Aug. 2 — Noise complaint, 6000 block of Plantation Lane: Another party complaint kept officers busy. Apparently, Double Oak was partying in America for the second night in a row.

Aug. 5 — Suspicious vehicle, Shiloh Road/Kings Road: A caller reported a vehicle repeatedly turning its lights on and off in the area. Maybe the driver was just trying to shed some light on the situation.

Aug. 10 — Vehicle complaint, 100 block of Forest Park Drive: Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle believed to belong to a solicitor. The neighborhood wasn’t buying what they were selling.

Aug. 10 — Suspicious noise, 100 block of Chapel Hill Drive: A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area. Officers investigated but came up blank.

Aug. 12 — Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of High Oak Drive: A caller reported a vehicle driving slowly through the area. It was a slow day for crime — literally.

Aug. 17 — Welfare check, Justin Road/Carruth Lane: Officers checked on a man reportedly walking in the middle of the road. He clearly wasn’t one to pick a side.