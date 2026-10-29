Denton County Sheriff’s Office warns about fake sheriff’s website scam

Scammers are attempting to target Denton County residents through a website impersonating the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens Thursday via social media that it was made aware of a fake DCSO website linked to scammers.

According to the post, the website asks visitors to enter their name in order to search for any active warrants.

The scammers often call victims and refer them to the website, Dentoncountysheriff.org, and direct them on how to look themselves up.

Officials said the site looks similar to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office website, but ensured the correct website is under the Denton County website.

“The website looks very similar to our official website, which makes it easy to mistake the fraudulent page for a legitimate government resource,” said DCSO. “Additionally, the phone numbers listed on this website are not associated with Denton County.”

Officials said any Denton County government websites will use the domain “.gov,” never “.org,” and for visitors to check the web address carefully before clicking on anything or sharing personal information.

“Law enforcement will never call to inform you that you have a warrant for your arrest and instruct you to verify it through a suspicious website or demand immediate action,” said DCSO. “Scammers rely on fear, urgency and convincing look-a-like websites. Stop, verify and protect yourself.”

Other tips the sheriff’s office offered include:

• Never share personal or financial information on a suspicious website.

• Never send money or make payments in response to threats of arrest over the phone.

• Don’t trust phone numbers listed on suspicious websites.

• If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and avoid clicking any links.

• If you’re concerned about a possible warrant, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency using a verified phone number from an official government website.