Monday, October 26, 2026
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Southern Denton County Business

Lululemon closes up shop in Highland Village

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Lululemon closed its pop-up shop at The Shops at Highland Village after the end of its 2-year lease. (Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village)

Southern Denton County shoppers looking for Lululemon gear will have to go elsewhere, as the athletic retailer closed its doors in The Shops at Highland Village.

According to Ravi Wadhwa, the general manager at The Shops, said the brand’s 2-year temporary lease was up and they chose not to renew.

The store at The Shops was considered a “pop-up shop,” which aims to test a market for a short period of time.

A similar pop-up shop was located at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth and has since transitioned into a permanent outlet store.

Lululemon made its return to The Shops in 2024 when it opened the pop-up shop next to The Cheesecake Factory.

The brand had originally opened a store when The Shops first opened in 2007.

Nearby Lululemon locations for southern Denton County shoppers now include Tanger Outlets and Southlake Town Square.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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