Lululemon closes up shop in Highland Village

Southern Denton County shoppers looking for Lululemon gear will have to go elsewhere, as the athletic retailer closed its doors in The Shops at Highland Village.

According to Ravi Wadhwa, the general manager at The Shops, said the brand’s 2-year temporary lease was up and they chose not to renew.

The store at The Shops was considered a “pop-up shop,” which aims to test a market for a short period of time.

A similar pop-up shop was located at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth and has since transitioned into a permanent outlet store.

Lululemon made its return to The Shops in 2024 when it opened the pop-up shop next to The Cheesecake Factory.

The brand had originally opened a store when The Shops first opened in 2007.

Nearby Lululemon locations for southern Denton County shoppers now include Tanger Outlets and Southlake Town Square.