The Arts: Creative urges showcase Flower Mound’s artistic side

October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and November will be declared Flower Mound Arts Month. Fall 2026 will offer a two-month opportunity to experience, enjoy and explore the arts.

The Art Walls are one of the ways Flower Mound is bringing the vision of its Cultural Arts Master Plan to residents. By displaying their work on art walls throughout town, artists can share their creations and make their unique styles, interests and creativity accessible to the community.

The October exhibit, “Creative Urges,” reflects the myriad ways art is created. The exhibit will feature works from approximately 13 artists across the Town Hall Art Display, Library Practicing Artist Wall, Library Children’s Art Wall, Senior Center Art Wall and Community Activity Center Art Wall.

The exhibits will open at the different locations between Oct. 5 and 12 and remain on display through the end of November. “Creative Urges” grew from the town’s call for artists to participate in the fall celebration and is presented as part of National Arts and Humanities Month.

“Creative Urges” highlights the arts and the artists who contribute to Flower Mound. Through rotating Art Wall exhibits, the program introduces established and emerging artists in an easily accessible setting. Beginning in October, Flower Mound residents are invited to visit each Art Wall location and discover artists through their works on display. The goal is to foster a community where the arts are visible and valued and residents are exposed to a variety of artistic styles and voices.

The second annual Fall Into Flower Mound Festival was held at 4110 River Walk Drive from Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 10. The festival once again brought two days of live entertainment, carnival games, vendor booths, a hay maze, a pumpkin photo garden and more.

In addition, residents were able to enjoy the fall Chalk the Park contest on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Twin Coves Park. This popular fall and spring event introduced the community to many new artists as sidewalks burst with color and creativity.

There are also three new works of art on traffic signal boxes around town. Visit the signal boxes at Flower Mound and McKamy Creek roads, Morriss Road and College Parkway, and Lakeside Parkway and Garden Ridge Boulevard to see the latest creations from local artists.

Various local arts groups have events planned throughout the fall. It’s worth visiting the websites of Voices of Flower Mound, Our Productions Theatre Co., Actors Conservatory Theatre, Lewisville Lake Symphony and Flower Mound Community Orchestra to see what they have to offer during the next two months.

It’s a privilege to be part of Flower Mound, a community rich in many things, including numerous opportunities to enjoy diverse, high-quality arts close to home.