Flower Mound seeking artists to beautify traffic signal boxes around town

Flower Mound is hoping to turn the big, grey, metal traffic signal boxes at street corners into pieces of art with the help of local artists.

The Town opened up applications on Thursday for local artists to showcase their talent by designing and submitting original artwork that could decorate the signal boxes.

Submissions will be accepted from residents across Denton County, but preference will be given to applicants that are Flower Mound residents.

According to the Town, submissions will be accepted based on three themes:

“The Flowers of Flower Mound,” which is described as artwork that features any type of flower, with all styles welcome.

“Celebrating Cultural Diversity,” which includes artwork with imagery that celebrates cultures and highlights the unique beauty of Flower Mound’s diverse cultures.

“Connecting Through Creativity,” which is artwork that depicts how art unites and strengthens community connections.

Artists may submit one design per category and only digital submissions will be accepted.

Once the March 31 submission deadline passes, proposals willl be screened for completeness, creativity, craftsmanship, theme adherence and appropriateness.

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee and will be notified via email and phone. Selected artwork will be converted to a digitally printed wrap, installed and displayed on a traffic signal for at least two years.

In addition, each winning design will receive $100.

The Town of Flower Mound released design criteria that can guide applicants to submit the best artwork results:

All designs should be the original work of the artist.

For best results, art should be created digitally using Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop or equivalent applications at full-scale.

Digital work should be sent in vector files as a high-resolution PDF where possible.

If creating in other-than digital media, such as photography, a high-resolution photo or scan of the art at 300dpi or higher is recommended for best print quality. Otherwise, the image may appear pixilated or distorted.

Using the design template below, please indicate where the proposed design would fit on each face of the traffic signal box. If it is the same image repeated on each side, please indicate this.

The design should be created to flow across all faces of the box and reflect a unified work of art.

Keep the aspect ratio and 3-dimensionality of the box in mind, staying away from “portrait” or tall canvases. Landscape canvases are OK, but long designs will wrap around the side of the box and may not be visible from the street.

Keep important images or text away from edges as they may be cut off during installation.

The design should include little to no print, as it is distracting to drivers to try and read.

Designs should not include any trademarks, brands, or any sort of advertisements.

For more information on the contest, and to submit an application, visit Flower Mound’s Traffic Signal Box Art Project website.