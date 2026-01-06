Lewisville FD quickly tackles late-night apartment fire

Lewisville firefighters contained a 2-alarm fire at the Oaks of Lewisville Apartments complex late Monday night, reducing the damage to just one unit.

According to the Lewisville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Oak Knoll Circle at 9:54 p.m. in response to a fire at the complex.

Firefighters arrived at 9:59 p.m. and immediately saw heavy fire showing from the second floor where a housing unit was “completely engulfed in flames.”

By 10:05 p.m., crews had water on the fire and declared the blaze under control by 10:13 p.m.

Lewisville FD said the crew’s quick response prevented the situation from becoming much worse.

“Thanks to rapid response times and aggressive tactics, damage was largely contained to a single unit, preventing a potential disaster for dozens of neighboring families,” said the department on social media.

According to Lewisville FD, the department’s placement of a five-man truck allowed crews to reach the complex quickly and provide enough firefighters to control the fire efficiently.

“This staffing allows us to perform multiple critical tasks, like search and rescue, ventilation and stretching hose lines, simultaneously,” said the department. “On a large apartment fire, that extra set of hands is often the difference between a ‘room and contents’ fire and a total los of the building.”