Argyle ISD faces more leadership turmoil as superintendent plans exit

Argyle ISD is facing another leadership change as Superintendent Courtney Carpenter prepares to leave the fast-growing district after three years, just days after a school board member abruptly resigned and the board president stepped down from her leadership position.

The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees named Carpenter the lone finalist for superintendent Thursday evening. Under Texas law, the board must wait 21 days before formally appointing her.

Carpenter has led Argyle ISD since July 2023, overseeing a period of rapid enrollment growth, major campus expansions and a $423 million bond election approved by voters in May 2025.

“Serving Argyle ISD over the past three years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” Carpenter said in a statement to district families and staff. “I am incredibly grateful to the Argyle ISD community and proud of what we have accomplished together.”

The announcement follows a turbulent Monday night meeting of the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees, during which Board Secretary Matt Slaton announced his immediate resignation and walked out, citing concerns about board leadership and what he described as a focus on personal agendas rather than the district’s interests.

“Unfortunately, the recent focus on personal agendas, rather than the collective interest of the district, combined with what I believe is a lack of effective leadership and direction on the board have made it increasingly difficult to continue serving with a clear conscience,” Slaton said.

Later that evening, following a closed session lasting more than two hours, Leigh Ann Artho stepped down as board president. Trustees selected Sam Slaton as the new president and Artho as vice president.

The leadership changes come as Argyle ISD navigates continued growth and community concerns about plans for a second high school, campus expansions and land acquisitions.

During Carpenter’s tenure, Argyle ISD expanded to eight campuses, transitioned to a two-middle-school system and continued preparations to open its second high school in 2027.

The district also opened Jane Ruestmann Elementary School, Scott Gibson Middle School, Argyle ISD Stadium and an indoor activity center. Planning continued for additional facilities, including Michael Ball Intermediate School and a new Argyle Middle School.

Carpenter also led development of the district’s 2025-30 Collaborative Visioning Plan, which established priorities for student learning, student experience, resource stewardship and community engagement.

“Our teachers, staff, and administrators, Board of Trustees, and community have remained committed to student success as we navigated tremendous growth and change,” Carpenter said.

She described her decision to leave Argyle as difficult.

“I am especially proud of the successes we have celebrated with our students and teachers and the strong foundation for the future we built together,” Carpenter said. “Most importantly, I will cherish the relationships we have built and the shared commitment of working every day for what is best for our students.”

Glen Rose ISD is located southwest of Fort Worth.

Argyle ISD officials thanked Carpenter for her leadership and said additional information about the superintendent transition and next steps will be announced soon.