Argyle ISD trustee resigns abruptly, board president steps down soon after

Argyle ISD’s board of trustees continues to endure personnel changes after Monday’s meeting saw a trustee walk out after announcing his resignation and the board president step down.

Board Secretary Matt Slaton announced his resignation from the board of trustees midway through the meeting Monday evening, and proceeded to walk out of the room where the meeting was being held.

“Can I add something,” asked Slaton after Board President Leigh Ann Artho wrapped up talking about a recent community listening circle and a new librarian at Argyle High School. “Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

“This decision does not come easy – I accepted the responsibility of serving on this board because I care deeply about our students, our educators, our families and the future of Argyle ISD,” continued Slaton. “I have always believed that service in this role requires a commitment to putting students first, acting in the best interest of the district and providing the leadership and accountability our community deserves. Unfortunately, the recent focus on personal agendas, rather than the collective interest of the district, combined with what I believe is a lack of effective leadership and direction on the board have made it increasingly difficult to continue serving with a clear conscience.”

Slaton went on to say he still has confidence in the district’s teachers, staff, students and families, and wished nothing but the best for them in the future.

“I sincerely hope the board will take this opportunity to refocus its efforts on the students and families we were elected to serve, restore culture of constructive collaboration and provide the leadership necessary to guide the district forward,” he said. “Serving the Argyle community as a trustee has been an honor, and I’m grateful for those who have supported me during my time on the board, and I wish the district, staff, students and the Argyle community continued success.”

It must have come as a shock, because Artho turned to Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter and asked for direction where to take the meeting after Slaton had left the room.

The remaining board members continued as the next presentations were given, action items were voted on and the district’s legislative priorities were approved.

Following a more than 2-hour closed session, Artho stepped down as the board president and the board approved a motion making Sam Slaton the new board president, who has served as the board’s president in the past.

Sam Slaton was not elected to serve on the board this time around, rather he was appointed to the board in July after trustee Josh Westrom resigned in June.

At Monday’s meeting, Sam Slaton then nominated Artho to be the board vice president, which was unanimously approved.

The board will likely appoint a new member to fill the seat left vacant by Matt Slaton, whose term is set to expire in 2028.

Argyle ISD also has the option to send it to the voters in an election, but Matt Slaton would still be responsible for board duties, even if he is not active, which is why the board appointed someone when Westrom resigned.

The personnel carousel is just another growing pain Argyle ISD faces as it expands. The board faced criticism about how it handled plans to open a new high school, additions to the current high school campus and the acquisition of land both in Argyle and in Northlake.