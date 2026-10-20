Dallas-based brunch spot preparing for new location in Justin

A Dallas-based brunch restaurant plans to begin its expansion with a new location in southern Denton County.

Crickle’s and Co. plans to open a brunch restaurant in Justin at 402 Justin Lane, according to a filing with the state registered Monday.

Construction on the new brunch spot is expected to start in November and be completed by February 2027.

Crickle’s and Co. claims to serve scratch-made American breakfast and lunch throughout the day.

The restaurant’s original location is located along Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, near Oak Lawn.

According to the restaurant’s site, it serves buttermilk pancakes, ciabatta, waffles, omelettes and a variety of breakfast sandwiches and tacos.

Some lunch options include sandwiches, soups, croissants and wraps.

The spot also has vegan options, coffees, muffins, cookies, house-made jams and a handful of sides to go along with the main entrees.

Crickle’s and Co. was founded by Cristal, who spent Sundays at her grandparents with four other grandchildren throughout her youth, enjoying homemade breakfast.

Those days inspired her to go to culinary school, where she honed in her skills and eventually opened Crickle’s and Co. in hopes of bringing other people together like her grandparents did.

For more information, visit the Crickle’s and Co. website.