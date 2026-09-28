Argyle ISD looking for input from community

Argyle ISD wants to hear from the community, and plans to host a series of meetings to gather input.

The district’s “Board Community Listening Circles” will take place at campuses throughout the district to hear the community’s concerns or provide information.

“As Argyle ISD grows, staying connected with our community becomes even more important,” said Argyle ISD in a post to social media.

The first of four sessions will be hosted Wednesday at Jane Ruestmann Elementary School in Northlake at 5 p.m.

Argyle ISD’s board of trustees will be at each session to hear directly from parents, staff and community members.

The next session will be hosted on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Argyle Middle School.

A third session will be hosted on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2027 at Gibson Middle School.

The final session will be hosted on Wednesday, March 31, 2027 at Hilltop Elementary.