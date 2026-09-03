Argyle ISD recognized for excellent arts program

A second school district in southern Denton County has received kudos on its arts program.

Argyle ISD was honored by the Texas Art Education Association for its distinguished art program, the district announced Tuesday.

It’s an honor that recognized Argyle ISD’s well-rounded education that integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity that connects learners to their community and beyond.

The district has received the honor five years in a row.

“Congrats to the Argyle ISD Art Program and its talented teachers across the district,” said Argyle ISD in a post to social media.

According to the district, TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state.

The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

Denton ISD was also recognized by TAEA this year for its own distinguished arts program.

The two districts were selected out of more than 1,200 eligible school districts and learning institutions across Texas.

They were judged on 14 categories including Visual Art Advocacy, Community Service, Social Media and Field Experiences.

Argyle ISD and Denton ISD were two of 127 school districts selected for the distinction.