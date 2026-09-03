Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 33 agency-assist calls in June and handled 620 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 279 traffic citations and warnings. Here are a few recent calls for service:

On June 2, a resident reported a suspicious person knocking on the door to ask for help changing a tire. Officers made contact and got the stranded motorist rolling again.

On June 5, a caller reported a solicitor in the Shiloh Road and Plantation Lane area. Officers made contact to ensure everyone was playing by the rules.

On June 7, officers checked on a disheveled woman walking near Kings Road and Shiloh Road to make sure she was OK.

On June 8, officers conducted a welfare check on an individual found sleeping under a tree. Apparently, they preferred nature’s canopy to a hotel.

On June 8, a suspicious vehicle parked in a Simmons Road driveway turned out to be an Uber driver waiting on a passenger.

On June 13, a traffic stop on Justin Road resulted in a DWI arrest. The driver’s night ended with a different kind of ride home.

On June 17, officers responded to a disturbance between individuals on Fox Trot Lane. No dancing was reported.

On June 28, another traffic stop on Justin Road resulted in a DWI arrest, proving once again that impaired driving is a one-way ticket to trouble.