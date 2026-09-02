Justin FD quickly contains grass fire sparked by vehicle crash

A grass fire in the southwest portion of Denton County was quickly contained Wednesday afternoon after officials say it started because of a vehicle crash.

The Justin Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a cement truck crashed along Hwy 114 near Sullivan Creek Drive.

According to officials, four brush trucks, one engine and two chief officers responded to the slow-moving fire, but contained it to about five acres.

With the fire threatening the nearby Sullivan Creek residential neighborhood, crews performed structural protection, and no damage occurred.

No injuries were reported, either.

Eastbound Hwy 114 was shut down while crews fought the blaze, but has since reopened.

Crews remained on scene to finish mopping up the fire – tending to hot spots and small flames that still remain in the area.

It’s just another fire in a string of blazes Denton County departments have dealt with over the last few months.

Justin FD also assisted in fighting a grass fire that burned about 20 acres in Ponder at the end of August.

The recent blazes have become threatening because of the hot and dry conditions across North Texas, resulting in burn bans going into effect for many counties, including Denton.