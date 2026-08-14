Grass fire burns 20 acres planned for development along I-35W in Argyle

A hot, dry Texas summer has southern Denton County firefighters running rampant.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 responded to a grass fire at the northeast corner of I-35W and FM 407 in Argyle Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene around 8:05 a.m. and had the blaze contained by 8:38 a.m., but not before about 20 acres was burned.

The area burned is part of a property currently in the process of being developed. It is expected to bring a membership-based retail warehouse, like Sam’s Club, Costco or BJ’s.

Initially progressing with good momentum, the 141-acre proposed Heath planned development has been stalled due to what the developer described as continued development agreement negotiations.

Another expectation for the development is a hotel of some sort. Previous reporting indicates the entire project would ideally be built out by 2035.

The Justin Fire Department assisted Denton County ESD at the scene.

Officials have not determined the cause of the blaze.

With crews seeing an uptick in fires around southern Denton County, officials reminded the community about the elevated risk for wildfires and offered some preventative measures.

“Denton County is currently under an elevated fire risk and no outdoor burning is allowed today,” said the department in a post to social media. “Please do not burn brush, trash, leaves or other combustible materials.”

Please help prevent wildfires by:

• Do not burn outdoors or start open flames.

• Avoid activities that can create sparks, including welding and grinding.

• Never throw cigarettes or other burning materials from a vehicle.

• Secure trailer chains and make sure vehicles are not dragging metal on the roadway.

• Keep vehicles and equipment away from dry grass whenever possible.

• If you see smoke or fire, report it immediately and provide the location as accurately as possible.

“One spark can turn into a 20-acre fire,” said the department. “Please help us protect our community and our firefighters.”