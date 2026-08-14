Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food now open at Harvest Town Center

‘Ohana is on the menu at southern Denton County’s newest Hawaiian-inspired restaurant.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food officially opened the doors to its newest location Friday, located at 1228 FM 407, suite 130, within Harvest Town Center.

It adds to the list of major brands going in at the quickly-rising development.

“We’re excited to be here,” said Mo’ Bettahs co-founder Kimo Mack. “We love being in new communities like this… there’s a good vibe.”

The restaurant is known for its authentic Hawaiian cuisine, including Teriyaki chicken and steak, Katsu chicken, homemade mac salad and fresh steamed rice.

Since being founded in 2008 in Utah by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, Mo’ Bettahs has opened more than 50 restaurants across Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’re less than a year apart, so we’ve shared a lot of things over the years,” said Kimo Mack. “A lot of people don’t know if they can go into business with siblings, but my brother and I have been doing this since we were born, so it’s pretty natural.”

According to the Mack brothers, the restaurant got its name from a slang term back in Hawaii, meaning something is better than something else.

The Harvest location is the brand’s 14th in Texas and first in southern Denton County

Beyond serving good food, the Mack brothers hope to offer guests the chance to live a similar experience they did while growing up on the island of O’ahu – through connection.

“What we brought here is my brother and I’s life experience,” said Kimo Mack. “This is the food we’ve made back home and hope it feels like a visit to Hawaii for guests here.”

From the decor to the service, the Mack brothers have used their island roots to create an atmosphere in southern Denton County with Hawaiian culture and tradition – ‘Ohana.

Mo’ Bettahs is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on Mo’ Bettahs, visit the Hawaiian spot’s website.