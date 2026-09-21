Salata closes its doors in Flower Mound after 12 years

A popular salad and wrap bar restaurant has started closing locations around North Texas, and Flower Mound is the most recent to see a closure.

Salata in Flower Mound closed its doors Sunday, according to a post from the restaurant, which encouraged guests to visit the next closest location.

“We’ve loved serving Flower Mound,” read the post. “As we close this location, we invite you to visit us at Salata Coppell for the same fresh flavors you know and love.”

The closure comes after the create-your-own salad and wrap restaurant served the Flower Mound community for more than 12 years along FM 2499.

Flower Mound isn’t the only place in Denton County to see its Salata location close.

The brand recently announced the closure of its restaurant in Denton’s Rayzor Ranch, which will make room for a new Chicken Salad Chick to open.

As of the time of publishing, Salata has not responded to an inquiry into why the brand is closing either of its Denton County locations.