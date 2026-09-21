BrightStar: When your parents start needing you

There’s a stage of adulthood nobody really prepares you for.

Your career may be at its busiest. Your children still need you. Your marriage needs time. You’re trying to take care of your own health. And then, almost quietly, your parents begin needing you too.

For many families I meet, it doesn’t happen through one dramatic event. It starts with little things.

Mom isn’t driving at night anymore. Dad had a fall but insists he’s fine. You notice spoiled food in the refrigerator, an unpaid bill on the counter, or medications that don’t seem to be taken correctly. Maybe they’ve stopped seeing friends as often, or the house just doesn’t look quite like it used to.

None of these things necessarily means there’s a crisis. But together, they can be signs that someone who has always been fiercely independent could use a little support.

The instinct is often to handle it yourself. That works, until it doesn’t.

One thing I’ve learned serving families in our community is that asking for help doesn’t have to mean giving up independence. Often, a little support actually preserves it.

Maybe someone helps with meals, errands or transportation a few hours a week. Maybe a caregiver provides companionship, helps around the house, or simply gives the family a break. Sometimes just a few hours of help each week can make it easier for someone to remain safely and comfortably in the home they love.

The goal isn’t to replace family. It’s to help families remain families instead of gradually becoming full-time caregivers.

If you’re beginning to wonder whether a parent needs help, you don’t need to have everything figured out. Pay attention to the small changes and start the conversation early.

Sometimes a little help today prevents a much bigger problem tomorrow.

James Muench is the owner of BrightStar Care of Flower Mound, Grapevine, Southlake and Keller, providing companion care, personal care, and skilled nursing services for families throughout Denton and Tarrant counties. He also serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and lives in Flower Mound with his wife, Helen, and their growing family. Questions about caring for an aging parent, recovering from surgery, or helping a loved one remain safely at home? BrightStar Care is happy to help. To learn more or schedule a complimentary care consultation, call (214) 800-5566 or visit BrightStarCare.com.

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