Flower Mound’s itch for a Trader Joe’s could soon be scratched

The wait for the most-requested major retailer among Flower Mound residents is finally on the horizon.

Trader Joe’s LLC filed permits with the town to remodel a suite in the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center along FM 2499, but a permit is the only progress made.

It is expected to occupy the space previously occupied by Party City.

“The plans and permit submitted earlier this year for the former Party City location indicate Trader Joe’s is the proposed tenant,” said the town in a statement. “The Town’s Economic Development team has been involved with the property and development team as part of its ongoing efforts to attract retailers to Flower Mound. However, we have not received direct confirmation from Trader Joe’s, so we cannot officially confirm the retailer at this time.”

If the town is able to land Trader Joe’s, it will join two other highly-requested brands vying for space in Flower Mound.

Costco is working to open a new warehouse south of the proposed Trader Joe’s along Dixon Lane.

H-E-B is also in the process of opening a new store in Flower Mound, along FM 2499 and Waketon Road – again, just south of the proposed Trader Joe’s.

If Flower Mound is able to land all three, residents will finally have a trifecta of the most-wanted businesses in town.

The other two closest Trader Joe’s locations are in Southlake and Coppell.