Around Argyle – September 2026

It’s high school football season!

And I have some very good news this month.

It involves brisket.

Hurtado Barbecue has officially announced its new Argyle home at Argyle Marketplace on 377, just north of 407.

For those of us who have been waiting for Hurtado’s to arrive in Argyle, I believe the appropriate response is: Pass the barbecue sauce!

Instead of moving into the former St. Argyle’s/Fuzzy’s location, Hurtado will build a new restaurant with a patio facing the Argyle Nature Trail. The current target is spring 2027.

What makes this especially exciting is that owner Brandon Hurtado and his family are part of our community. This is a successful North Texas business choosing to invest at home — and it fits perfectly with what we are trying to create in our Town Center area.

For years, Argyle has been a wonderful place to live, but not necessarily a place where you could spend an entire Saturday. That’s changing. Imagine walking the nature trail, having lunch or dinner, visiting local shops and eventually strolling along a true Main Street.

Argyle is in the process of being certified as a Dark Sky Community. Community Development Director Harrison Wicks has led that effort, including new outdoor-lighting standards adopted this spring. The goal is to reduce unnecessary light pollution and light trespass while preserving the night sky and the rural character that makes Argyle “Argyle.”

North Texas Giving Day is underway through Thursday, Sept. 17. Local organizations including the Argyle Lions Club, Argyle Senior Citizens Organization, Argyle Area Food Bank, Argyle Education Foundation, and others that do tremendous work in our community. Donations can be made through NorthTexasGivingDay.org; 100% of gifts made through the site go to participating nonprofits, and some organizations also have matching or challenge funds available.

Let’s talk about the Town budget. As the Town’s budget officer, I have been working tirelessly along with council and staff to make the 2026-2027 budget one of the most transparent budgets to date. We are combing through every line item to ensure that your tax dollars are being spent sensibly. As your mayor, my main focus is transparency and responsible use of your tax dollars. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, and I encourage residents to participate or contact me with questions and concerns.

And through diligent budgeting, there will be NO Argyle town tax increase for the coming fiscal year.

With fall around the corner, I’m looking forward the months ahead with beautiful fall color I’m proud that Argyle has earned Tree City USA recognition for the seventh consecutive year. Our proposed budget includes another $12,000 for the tree rebate program, helping Argyle residents offset the cost of planting qualifying trees.

And mark your calendar: our annual Arbor Day free tree pickup is Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Hall for Argyle residents.

More barbecue. More local business. More trees. Transparent local government. Sounds like Argyle to me.

See you at the Argyle football games!