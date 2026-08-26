Hurtado Barbecue lands spot at new Argyle Marketplace, eyes open date

A staple in North Texas barbecue has straightened out its plans for a restaurant in Argyle.

Hurtado Barbecue announced on social media Tuesday it will be opening its new location at the Argyle Marketplace, which broke ground along Hwy 377 north of FM 407 in June.

The popular chain is expected to open in the spring of 2027, according to the post.

“Lots of folks have been asking about our plans in Argyle, and here’s an update: we’re still opening in Argyle, but plans have shifted a little – quite literally to the left,” said Hurtado in the post. “We’re proud to announce that we’ll be part of the new Argyle Marketplace… with a brand new building and beautiful patio.”

Originally, Hurtado owner and Argyle resident Brandon Hurtado announced he would be opening an Argyle location in the old St. Argyle’s/Fuzzy’s building on Hwy 377.

However, plans changed and the new Hurtado will be in the 23,000-square-foot Argyle Marketplace development with retail and office space.

According to Hurtado, the new building will have a patio facing the Argyle Nature Preserve – another part of Argyle’s greater vision of a walkable downtown and Main Street area.

Hurtado Barbecue was founded in 2018, and has since risen from a food truck to a staple around North Texas with other locations in Mansfield, Fort Worth, Arlington and downtown Dallas.

Texas Rangers fans might recognize the restaurant from its concession stand within Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“I’m pleased to learn that Hurtado has chosen to open their next location in Argyle,” said Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt in November. “They, along with Quandary Kitchen, are just two of the newest unique dining experiences along our new Main Street vision.”