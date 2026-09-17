Thursday, September 17, 2026
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville woman arrested following investigation into illicit massage parlor activities

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
205

A Lewisville woman associated with two massage parlors that were being investigated for human trafficking is now in custody.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and the Lewisville Police Department excited an arrest warrant and three search warrants on Thursday, Sept. 10, in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

After licensing inspections were conducted at two Lewisville massage parlors in June, officials obtained search warrants for Zen Health Therapy Spa and Massage 7.

The investigation revealed that both locations were allegedly associated with Lewisville resident Shujun Sun, who was arrested on a warrant for trafficking of persons.

Lewisville resident Shujun Sun was arrested for her alleged involvement in two massage parlors investigated for human trafficking. (Photo courtesy of Denton County)

Officials searched Sun’s residence, where they allegedly found more than $8,000 in cash and business records related to the investigation.

During the investigation, three female Chinese nationals were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and were offered victim services through local nonprofit Denton County Friends of the Family.

Previous article
Indoor family entertainment concept coming to Denton
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week