Plans for Argyle High School baseball, softball complex move forward with friction

Argyle High School’s sports complex is on track to continue its growth along Canyon Falls Drive.

While serving Argyle ISD, the property is located in Flower Mound, and the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission barely approved the district’s plans for a new baseball and softball stadium.

The commission was charged with the decision to approve or disapprove an additional height request for the baseball and softball stadiums, as well as recommend approval or recommend denial of a waiver to the roof pitch requirement for the complex.

Commissioners were split, voting 3-3 on each item, but P&Z Chair Gregory Schultz made the deciding vote to approve and recommend approval.

Most commissioners had no issue with the additional height for the stadiums, which was about 1-2 feet higher than is allowed, and none gave any staunch opposition to the roof pitch requirement.

The biggest issue seemed to be about noise, which commissioner Todd Bayuk said he hears concerns about all the time from fellow Canyon Falls neighbors.

Argyle High School hosted its first game at the new Argyle ISD Stadium when the Eagles faced off against a team from California to open the 2026 season. Bayuk worries a baseball and softball field would just add more noise.

“I can’t tell you how many messages I get from residents asking me to do something because of the sound we’re getting from the stadium, and this is going to directly impact those residents,” he said. “They have done a great job designing it – I just wish they would have looked at other portions of the property to put it. There are some other areas that would have mitigated the impact on local residents.”

The site already has a baseball and softball field, but the new fields will be reoriented and built to seat 750 for baseball and 536 for softball.

According to Sean Plunkett of PBK Architects, the firm designing the complex for Argyle ISD, the stadium speakers will be built into the scoreboard.

It aims to mitigate escaping acoustics by sending audio from the outfield into the stands and campus rather than from the bleachers into the outfield and beyond.

“Sounds to me… a reasonable effort was made to mitigate the [sound] and light pollution, but with any large sports venue like this, there is going to be bleed over,” said Schultz.

Plunkett also explained that the additional height request would provide shade to spectators and the pitcher as the sun sets, and ensuring the press box is elevated enough to not be blocked by anyone walking by or standing in front.

According to Plunkett, the proposed roof pitch on the field house would help the building blend in with the aesthetics of the surrounding campus and maintain a lower overall building height.

For the baseball and softball canopies, the proposed roof pitch waiver will further provide shade and structural efficiency.

According to the town, public outdoor recreational sports fields or complexes, like that proposed by Argyle ISD, are exempt from the town’s lighting ordinances.

The additional height is approved, but the requested roof pitch waiver for the field house and press boxes will go before town council for final approval.