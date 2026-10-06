Woman arrested after man, two young children stabbed in Northlake

A 37-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday after a man and two young children were injured in a stabbing at a Canyon Falls home, according to the Northlake Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 4:20 a.m. Oct. 6 to a home in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive after a man reported that his wife had a knife and had stabbed him, police said.

Officers arrived within minutes and detained an adult woman. While conducting a protective sweep of the home, officers discovered that two young children had also suffered stab wounds.

A 34-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, while a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy suffered stab wounds to the chest, according to police.

The man and two children were transported to a Fort Worth hospital. Police did not release information about their conditions.

The woman, identified by police as Holly Leeann Flores, 37, was transported to a Denton hospital for observation and possible injuries. She was later treated and released, taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident and preliminary charges against Flores include two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional information is still being processed.