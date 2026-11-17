In an extraordinary shake-up of Double Oak’s town government, Mayor Patrick Johnson and two Town Council members resigned Monday, leaving half of the town’s elected leadership positions vacant and prompting calls for an expedited special election.

Johnson and council members Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney submitted their resignations Nov. 16, citing disagreements over the direction of town government, concerns about public safety and frustrations with the council’s approach to personnel decisions and municipal operations.

Their departures leave council members Chris Bump, Dan McCormick and Linda Blesch as the town’s only remaining elected officials.

In a lengthy joint statement, the departing officials said their decisions were made individually but reflected shared concerns about the town’s leadership.

“Three elected officials resigning simultaneously is not an ordinary event in town government,” they said. “It should raise serious questions about the direction of Double Oak’s leadership and what these departures mean for our town’s future.”

The resignations follow months of disagreements over town finances, police staffing, personnel authority and the creation of citizen advisory committees.

Johnson, Wellen and Gwartney expressed concerns about proposals that would give council members greater involvement in hiring, firing and disciplinary decisions involving town employees. They also questioned the influence of newly created committees and raised concerns about the future of the Double Oak Police Department.

Johnson said the town had spent nearly five years building its police force to nine officers and expressed opposition to proposals that could reduce staffing.

“We spent five years building our Police Department to the staffing level our town needs,” Johnson said. “I cannot support dismantling that progress through repeated budget reductions, interference in daily operations, and delays in providing officers with essential equipment.”

Gwartney also cited what he described as an increasingly hostile atmosphere surrounding council meetings, including personal attacks directed at elected officials, employees and their families.

“Disagreements over town policies are expected. Personal attacks against public servants, their families, and their livelihoods should never be accepted as part of serving Double Oak,” he said.

The departing officials also criticized proposed changes to the town’s personnel ordinances, arguing that such decisions should receive careful legal review and consideration of potential consequences for taxpayers.

The three remaining council members have not yet provided responses to the allegations outlined in the joint statement.

Special election required

Beyond the political disagreements, the resignations create an unusual situation for the town’s ability to conduct official business.

Double Oak operates as a Type A general-law municipality with a mayor and five council members elected at large to two-year terms.

Under Texas Local Government Code Section 22.010(d), a special election is required when two or more vacancies exist simultaneously on the governing body.

In a memorandum dated Nov. 16, Johnson outlined the legal requirements and recommended that the town pursue the earliest permissible election date to restore a full governing body.

The memorandum identifies Nov. 16 as the date the written resignations were submitted and Nov. 17 as the anticipated date the vacancies would be formally established for election purposes.

According to the memorandum, the remaining three council members can generally continue conducting regular town business, provided all three are present.

However, the town’s ordinances require three council members for a regular meeting quorum and four for a special meeting quorum. The reduced membership could therefore complicate the town’s ability to conduct certain business or respond to urgent matters.

The memorandum also calls for town officials to establish interim mayoral responsibilities under existing succession procedures.

Earlier election possible

The next regularly scheduled municipal election is May 1, 2027, but Johnson’s memorandum urges the town to explore whether a special election could be held sooner.

Texas law provides a process for requesting authorization from the governor to conduct an emergency election outside the state’s regular uniform election dates.

The memorandum identifies Jan. 23 and Feb. 13, 2027, as preliminary possibilities, depending on when the election is ordered and whether the necessary state authorization is obtained.

Neither date has been formally established.

Johnson recommended that Town Administrator Chris Laugenour coordinate with the town attorney, Texas secretary of state’s office, Denton County Elections Administration and governor’s office to determine the earliest legally permissible date.

The memorandum also notes that if the remaining council cannot fulfill its election responsibilities, state law provides a potential alternative involving the Denton County Commissioners Court and a petition from at least 26 qualified taxpaying voters residing in the town.

Looking ahead

In their joint statement, Johnson, Wellen and Gwartney urged residents to remain engaged in town government and closely follow upcoming council decisions, particularly those involving public safety, finances and the selection of a new police chief.

“The three remaining council members now face an extraordinary responsibility,” they said. “They must demonstrate through their actions that they are prepared to govern for all residents, respect established legal and administrative responsibilities, protect essential town services, and exercise independent judgment.”

Johnson said he remains proud of his service to Double Oak and hopes the community can move beyond the divisions that have emerged.

“Our town deserves leadership that brings people together, respects professional expertise, protects public safety, and puts the interests of every resident first,” he said.

The three officials emphasized that their resignations do not diminish their commitment to the community.

“Our resignations are not an abandonment of Double Oak,” they said. “They are a statement that we can no longer support the direction in which we believe its government is heading.”