Man who reportedly followed female and exposed himself in Lewisville store arrested

A man who allegedly followed a female around a store in Lewisville while making inappropriate gestures and exposing himself, has been arrested.

Lewisville police responded to an indecent exposure call at a Marshalls located in the 2300 block of S. I-35E along the service road on Tuesday, Nov. 3, where the man reportedly followed a woman, exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures.

According to police, Laqualyn Trevon Duncan was identified as the suspect and arrested Monday in Mesquite by officers with the Mesquite Police Department.

However, officials said Duncan’s arrest in Mesquite was not related to the Nov. 3 incident in Lewisville.

“LPD appreciates the community’s awareness and cooperation as detectives work to investigate incidents and hold those responsible accountable,” said Lewisville PD in a press release. “LPD reminds the community that your safety is our priority. If you feel threatened, are being followed or witness suspicious behavior, please call 911.”

According to CBS, the incident originated after a woman who was live-streaming during her visit to the Marshalls began getting comments that someone was following her.

When the woman and her husband reviewed the footage, it revealed the man had followed her and touched himself near her multiple times throughout her two-hour visit to the store.

“At Marshalls, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and we want everyone who visits our store to have an enjoyable shopping experience,” Marshalls in a statement to CBS. “We are aware of our customer’s concerns and regret she had this experience while visiting our store. We’ve reached out to local law enforcement and will cooperate with them as appropriate.”

Officials said the woman’s footage and other similar reports helped police identify and file charges against Duncan.

“We encourage everyone to report these incidents so officers can respond and help keep our community safe,” said Lewisville PD. “The department contains committed to protecting our residents and ensuring that residents and visitors feel safe in our community. We appreciate the public’s assistance in helping us achieve that mission.”

According to officials, Duncan is still being held.