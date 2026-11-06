Former Denton County sheriff turns to community for life-saving liver transplant

After serving the people of North Texas for decades, a former Denton County sheriff is now asking the community for their help.

Will Travis of Flower Mound has worn the hat of Denton County Sheriff, Fort Worth Marshal, DEA Agent, police officer, husband, dad and much more.

Now, he has found himself battling Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a rare autoimmune disease, and Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), and he is in urgent need of a liver donation.

According to an update from his family, Travis is still in high spirits and has been feeling better following a bout with pancreatitis and a few weeks off of chemotherapy. He has regained about 20 of the 40 pounds he lost and more energy.

However, Travis is still in need of a liver donor, and has turned to the community for that life-saving opportunity.

“My dad has spent his life answering the call to help others,” said Dani Travis, Will Travis’ daughter in a post to social media. “Now, we’re asking you to help answer the call for him as he needs a liver transplant.”

Will’s blood type is B+, so anyone with B+, B-, O+ or O- may be compatible, however, the transplant team will determine compatibility.

The Travis family is using Living Donor Dallas to give Will the best chance to find a living donor willing to help.

Since the liver has the ability to regenerate, a donor would donate about 40% of their liver, and it would regrow within a couple of months.

“God is good,” said Kathy Travis, Will’s wife. “With everyone out there, we know there’s going to be someone that will be able to donate and give that gift of life back to Will.”

Will’s medical journey has been rough. He was diagnosed with PSC about five or six years ago, but his family and the community have stood strong alongside him the whole time.

“I’ve been so thankful for all of our friends and family and the prayers,” said Kathy Travis, Will’s wife. “When we first found out about the disease, we ended up being at the hospital for about a month… he almost died… the doctors were very surprised he made it.”

But that’s who Will is. He’s worked to keep the public safe for years, and he clearly isn’t ready to back down from another dangerous obstacle.

“The support has been overwhelming. From people in the community to his law enforcement friends, to his brothers, it’s been great,” said Kathy. “He’s kept a really good attitude, and he knows it’s not his time.”

For more information on liver donation, visit livingdonordallas.org.