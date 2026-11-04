New Asian restaurant in Northlake gets financial boost from the town ahead of opening

A new Asian cuisine restaurant got a financial boost from the Town of Northlake ahead of its anticipated opening date.

Northlake approved $35,000 in grants for Chef Lin’s Asian Kitchen at its Oct. 9 meeting under its pioneer grant program, which helps incentivize new businesses to open in the town.

“We’re in growth mode and I’m proud when a small business owner chooses to come here,” said council member Alex Holmes at the meeting.

According to manager Chen Lin, her and husband Zhiyong Lin will use the grant money to support the restaurant in its first few days after opening, which is expected to be late December.

The restaurant is wrapping up construction on a space along Robson Ranch Road, near where the new H-E-B will be built.

“We’re fortunate to receive the approval for the grant,” said Lin. “We’re very grateful for the Town of Northlake’s support.”

It will be the first individually-operated restaurant by the Lins, but head chef Zhiyong Lin has more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

The kitchen plans to serve tradition and fusion Asian dishes, such as ramen, udon, sushi, sashimi, poke bowls, fried rice, noodles and a variety of Hibachi-style entrees.

Other unique menu items include Cola-Braised Chicken Wings, Pineapple Fried Rice and a variety of specialty sushi rolls.

According to a presentation at the Northlake Town Council meeting, Chef Lin’s will offer dine-in, takeout and online ordering.

It will have space for about 72 dining seats in the 3,000-square-foot restaurant.

Town documents indicate the restaurant plans to open all seven days of the week, and hopes to provide a convenient, high-quality dining option for Northlake, Robson Ranch, Argyle and other nearby communities.

“There is a big benefit to having locally-owned small businesses coming, and that’s where the spirit of this is,” said council member Josh Pezzuto. “It’s good to have unique businesses and dining places in our town, and [Pioneer Grants] are great to attract that.”

Holmes only requested that Chef Lin’s commit to becoming part of the community they work and live in.

“This is our taxpayers investing in the success of your business,” she said. “I ask you to really plug into the community, stay connected and make sure the community knows you’re there so you can be a longterm part of this community.”

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it plans to work out a program that offers discounts to guests older than 65 years of age, as well as to military and first responders.