Road improvements underway at I-35W and Crawford ahead of new H-E-B opening

Another Denton County road project is underway to help ease traffic congestion along the I-35W corridor in southern Denton County.

Construction began in mid-October to add a center turn lane beneath the I-35W overpass at Crawford Road and Robson Ranch Road in Argyle as the opening of the new H-E-B grocery store approaches.

Traffic signals also will be installed on both sides of the highway to improve traffic flow through the intersection.

The county hopes to put a bandage on the problem while commuters wait on the Texas Department of Transportation to kick things into high gear at the intersection.

According to the Town of Argyle, TxDOT expects to make more improvements to the intersection in late 2027 as part of the department’s long-term project that will eventually improve the I-35W corridor from Crawford Road to FM 1171 by adding service roads.

“Thanks to Judge Andy Eads for leading the charge to fund improvements at the Crawford/Robson underpass at I-35W,” the Town of Argyle said in a social media post. “All this is preliminary to the larger TxDOT effort to completely rebuild the I-35W and Crawford/Robson interchange.”

Denton County has seen immense growth over the last few years, recently surpassing 1 million residents and continuing to grow by nearly 100 people per day.

While TxDOT drags its feet on improving roads for new and current southern Denton County commuters alike, Denton County has put in some improvements on its own dime.

In April, the county added turn lanes and new pavement markings beneath the I-35W overpass on FM 407.

The county also recently began widening Robson Ranch Road and improving its intersection with Cleveland-Gibbs Road.