Denton County adopts budget with lower tax rate and public safety prioritized

Denton County residents will not see an increased tax rate from the county on their next tax bill.

The county adopted its Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget Tuesday, which features its lowest tax rate since 1986 and millions of dollars in public safety and judicial funding.

County commissioners approved a tax rate of $0.183394 per $100 of taxable property value, which is a decrease of about $0.002544 from last year’s budget.

The county portion of a property owners’ bill accounts for about 10% of the bill.

“We are once again reducing our property tax rate this year,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin W. Falconer. “Setting the FY 2026-2027 rate at its lowest point in 40 years – since 1986.”

Much of the $495.1 million budget includes finding for public safety, judicial and legal divisions, improvements to the county’s technology and employee payroll.

“Our biggest goal this year has been to lower taxes, help our community grow and keep great staff working with us,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We always try to find better ways to do things and get ready for what’s coming next.”

The new county tax rate is one of the lowest rates among Texas’ most populated counties.

Denton County hit 1 million residents in June 2023 and continues to grow rapidly. A press release from the county has the number of residents at 1,108,089 and growing by about 90 people per day.

“Our ongoing mission is to keep the county’s tax rate as low as possible, recognizing how important this is for everyone given the rising cost of living,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell. “Denton County’s portion of the overall tax bill is 10 percent… we remain mindful of the impact it has on each of you.”

According to officials, $9.3 million will be dedicated to public safety funding and $5.3 million will be dedicated to the county’s judicial and legal divisions.

Another $1.48 million was set aside for equipment needed to take a proactive approach to building and repairing roads under the county’s jurisdiction.

“This is a vital part of making sure we continue to maintain our roads and use tax dollars wisely,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson. “By taking a proactive approach, we’re able to address today’s challenges and prepare for the needs of tomorrow.”

Other focuses within the budget include improvements to the Tabor Ranch Fire Station, restoration of the Courthouse-on-the-Square and preventative maintenance at other county facilities.

About $1.9 million will help the county’s tech services department refresh end-of-life technology and upgrade other infrastructures essential to the county network and security.

Denton County also prioritized taking care of its employees. Though the county has a relatively small number of employees compared to other counties in Texas, Denton County wants to ensure the employees it has do the job well and are competitively paid.

“Ensuring competitive salaries across all departments, including law enforcement and the justice system, is essential for maintaining high-quality services from our current team and attracting top talent for the future,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams. “At the same time, we are embracing innovative strategies to meet the growing demand for public services, all while keeping our tax rate low.”

The new budget will take effect on Thursday, Oct. 1.