Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Denton County now has more than 1 million residents

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Denton County

Denton County announced Tuesday that it has surpassed the 1 million mark in residential population.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments estimates the county’s population reached 1,006,492 on Jan. 1, 2023, a 3.2% growth in the past year.

Two towns in southern Denton County were among the fastest growing municipalities in North Texas, by percentage: Argyle grew by 20.3%, and Northlake grew by 18.7%, according to NCTCOG estimates.

“We knew Denton County was close to surpassing this milestone,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With an estimated 86 people moving into Denton County every day, an additional 13,700-plus can be added to that total.”

The rapid development and population growth in Precinct 4, particularly the area around Argyle, Northlake and Justin, keep Commissioner Dianne Edmondson busy.

“We continuously have projects underway to address our fast-paced growth,” she said. “We know our southwest portion of Denton County will grow rapidly over the next decade and we work continuously and collaboratively with our communities to be prepared for it.”

Eads said that growth and how the county handles it is part of its legacy.

“What we do today to prepare for tomorrow will be among the most important things we can accomplish as a county,” he said. “The groundwork we lay now will help our future population to flourish.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

