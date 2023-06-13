Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Local Chick-Fil-A reopens

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Chick-Fil-A restaurant in south Flower Mound reopened on Tuesday morning.

Photos courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Founders Square’s Facebook page

The popular fast food eatery at Founders Square, 2001 Long Prairie Road, closed in February for renovations. It announced on Facebook that it is “back and better than ever” on Tuesday.

“We are happy to be reopening and able to serve our community again,” the restaurant said in the social media post. “We ask for your patience with our Team Members as we adjust to our new setup and share our shiny new store. Hope to see you soon!”

Part of the remodel included adding a permanent covered two-lane drive-thru, a new playground and a larger kitchen. The restaurant’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (dining room) or 10 p.m. (drive-thru).

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

