Tiger Woods’ mini golf, restaurant concept coming to Grandscape

Tiger Woods’ PopStroke, an experimental family-friendly mini golf and dining concept featuring, is coming soon to Grandscape at The Colony.

According to a recent construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project will haver 37 outdoor mini golf holes, food and drink service and an outdoor playground area. The Grandscape location is one of 13 new PopStroke venues that are in development.

“We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities,” said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli. “PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests.”

Construction at Grandscape is beginning this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“You’ll find an expansive variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food to enjoy on or off the course,” says the Grandscape website. “PopStroke infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants.”

According to the PopStroke website, their 18-hole putting courses “are built entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course. This unique golf experience can be played by anyone – no matter their age, ability, or whether they’ve ever held a club before.”