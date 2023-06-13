Tuesday, June 13, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Tiger Woods’ mini golf, restaurant concept coming to Grandscape

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Image courtesy of Grandscape

Tiger Woods’ PopStroke, an experimental family-friendly mini golf and dining concept featuring, is coming soon to Grandscape at The Colony.

According to a recent construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project will haver 37 outdoor mini golf holes, food and drink service and an outdoor playground area. The Grandscape location is one of 13 new PopStroke venues that are in development.

“We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities,” said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli. “PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests.”

Construction at Grandscape is beginning this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“You’ll find an expansive variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food to enjoy on or off the course,” says the Grandscape website. “PopStroke infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants.”

According to the PopStroke website, their 18-hole putting courses “are built entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course. This unique golf experience can be played by anyone – no matter their age, ability, or whether they’ve ever held a club before.”

Previous articleDenton County now has more than 1 million residents
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.