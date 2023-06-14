Local choirs, orchestra to hold patriotic concerts

Voices of Flower Mound, the Trietsch Chancel Choir and the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra are inviting the community to their upcoming patriotic concerts, an annual tradition held the weekend before Independence Day.

One concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 1, and the second will be at 2:30 p.m. on July 2. Tickets are $10 each, while veterans and kids under 12 get in free. They’ll be held at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road in Flower Mound.

“The directors have chosen great arrangements from patriotic standards and Americana,” said VOFM President Ron Miller.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.