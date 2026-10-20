Argyle’s quarterback ruled ineligible following residency dispute

Argyle football will play its last two district games, and any playoff games, without starting quarterback Hayes Hackney.

The quarterback, who transferred to Argyle from Prosper Walnut Grove High School over the offseason, was ruled ineligible by a 6-0 district executive committee vote Tuesday because Hackney does not have a bona fide residence within the Argyle ISD attendance boundary.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the junior’s family said they moved to Argyle and established a permanent residence, but are still leasing out their luxury home in Prosper while they try to sell it.

Hackney’s family plans to appeal the decision.

“We made Argyle our home,” said Hackney’s father during the hearing. “I left Prosper. I’m not going back. Argyle is home, and I’m happy to be there.”

It’s a similar case that Lewisville High School quarterback Laykon Brassfield is facing, who was ruled ineligible because of a dual residency issue.

However, Lewisville was forced to forfeit the three non-district games it played with Brassfield. According to the hearing Tuesday, Argyle will not have to forfeit its games with Hackney, so it will hold its 7-1 overall record and 4-0 district play.

Both Argyle ISD Athletic Director Todd Rodgers and Superintendent Courtney Carpenter were at the hearing, and both claimed they had seen the residence and confirmed Hackney and the family lived there.

According to DMN, the home in Prosper is fully-furnished still, but is on the market for several million dollars, and includes a football field. Professional athletes are among those looking at the house.

The family’s real estate agent testified that homes of that scale could take up to a year to sell.

“Less than 1% of the population can afford a home that is $3 million or higher, so your book of the people that you’re looking for is very slim,” she said in the hearing. “It’s very exclusive.”

Hackney’s family also claimed they do not host parties or any get-togethers at the property in Prosper.

The DEC originally ruled Hackney eligible in May after deciding he moved not for athletic purposes, but for a change in his father’s employment.

However, the DEC started getting anonymous emails about a possible dual residency issue, which led to the hearing Tuesday – and a different ruling.

Argyle will host Colleyville Heritage High School Friday, and will round out the regular season on the road at Nevada Community.