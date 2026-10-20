Denton County approves $40 million homeownership initiative

About 132 Denton County families could receive help buying a home through a $40 million funding allocation approved Tuesday by the Denton County Commissioners Court.

Commissioners authorized the Denton County Housing Finance Corporation to transfer its 2026 private activity bond allocation to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to support affordable homeownership.

The funding is expected to provide nearly $1.4 million in down payment assistance to eligible homebuyers.

Through the state’s existing homeownership program, qualified buyers can access low-interest, 30-year mortgages, along with financial assistance for down payments and closing costs.

“This partnership is an opportunity to make homeownership more affordable for Denton County families,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who has served as DCHFC president for nearly two decades. “By working with TDHCA, we can help more working families achieve the dream of homeownership while supporting our local workforce, all without taking on additional County debt.”

“I remember being a first-time homebuyer and trying to save enough for a down payment,” said Commissioner Kevin Falconer. “That can be a significant hurdle for families, and this program can help make homeownership more attainable.”

Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell expressed enthusiasm for the initiative and its potential impact on local residents.

“I’m excited that we can help more Denton County families take this important step toward homeownership,” said Commissioner Mitchell.

Since January 2025, the program has supported 49 mortgages totaling approximately $15 million in Denton County. TDHCA will manage program administration and compliance, allowing DCHFC to expand homeownership opportunities without creating a separate lending program. DCHFC is also expected to receive annual fee revenue that may support future housing initiatives.

For additional information about homebuyer assistance, visit the Texas Homebuyer Program at welcomehome.tdhca.texas.gov.