Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – October 2026

The fall season is officially underway but our weather is still treating us like summer.

A countywide burn ban was only just lifted after drought conditions made the grass terribly dry over the summer. The trees are trying to protect themselves by dropping their leaves.

We recently had a grass fire that burned the west half of Chinn Chapel Cemetery. Luckily the historical frame building was spared and only grass and a couple fence lines were damaged. Your ESD #1 fire chief had his crews on the scene right away. We were lucky to have light winds that day, and the fire crews did a great job containing the spreading flames. So, please continue to be careful with outside activities.

Oct. 1 started our new FY 2026-2027. I would like to review what your Town Council has accomplished through the last year. Let me start with a few of the ordinances we passed. We were not just fixing language but making dynamic changes to protect what we have in Copper Canyon.

The first is our new tree ordinance. What that means is we now ensure any land development must survey the trees on the proposed construction site. The trees must be counted, sized and categorized by type and age. That list of trees is used to protect some and then ensure replacement for those that cannot be saved. This sort of tree protection had never been done in Copper Canyon: this Town Council and Staff got it done. Surveying the tree growth applies to large developments as well as individual lots. So, as I wrote in last month’s Mayor’s article, if you plan on any construction, please check in with the Town staff to make sure you’re doing it in accordance with our ordinances.

The second major ordinance just passed by the Town Council dealt with Open Space. What that means is when a subdivision or homeowners association (HOA) is proposed, there is a new requirement to provide recreation park space for the future occupants. This once again has never been a part of Copper Canyon residential planning.

What does this mean exactly? This ordinance ensures subdivisions that plan on using smaller sized lots, less than two acres, will now have to dedicate some sort of park space for the residents. The purpose of this ordinance is providing families with homes on smaller lot sizes with a place close by to enjoy a nice evening stroll or some outdoor activity. What that open land looks like and how it can be utilized depends on the planning of the subdivision. The goal is to have everyone feel close to our “country lifestyle” no matter the size of their lot. After the initial design, this open space planning went through public input and several council reviews over a six-month time frame. This is another example of your elected officials looking forward for Copper Canyon.

Two more policy updates I would like to mention are restricting any sort of aviation activities and the use of shipping containers. Any sort of local aviation activity will require prior approval by the Town Council, so not a total ban. This of course to limit noise disturbance to our residents and our livestock. Shipping containers are limited to a temporary use with an allowance for ranches with livestock. I have kept your Town Council busy over the last year. I also appreciate the time that has been put in by your committee members and the Town staff. All of these policies are meant to protect and keep our Town in the manner we wish.

Speaking of volunteer committee work, each October the Town Council reviews and updates the members from a list of volunteers. Greg Porter will take over as Chairperson of P&Z and Gary Coman will remain as Chairperson of the Board of Adjustments. I want to thank Mark Pape for his time of 10 years as a member and chairman of P&Z. He will still be on the water board for North Texas. As a reminder, with our new website you can easily view any Town meeting, live or in replay. You will also see our new Town dais and hear our new microphones. I think you will be impressed.

Thank you for reading my article again this month. Let me know if there is anything we can do for you.