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Bartonville joins neighboring towns, cities in de-throttling air traffic

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Bartonville Town Hall Photo by Bill Castleman

Helicopters and other non-emergency aircraft will not be allowed to land or operate within Bartonville’s town limits anymore.

Bartonville Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment in June that regulates and restricts non-emergency helicopter landings and operations within the Town.

According to town documents, Bartonville town staff had received concerns from residents in regard to the issue. The town was further influenced by nearby Town of Double Oak and its recently-passed ordinance grounding most helicopter landings.

Council approved the ordinance, agreeing it was a proactive move that would keep low-flying aircraft from spooking wildlife, horses or cattle around town.

Town Administrator Kirk Riggs and the town’s chief of police were on the topic of helicopters when one buzzed by and landed in a nearby field.

They saw a resident come out and start to confront the pilot, which is what staff said they hope to avoid in the future with the passage of the ordinance.

Copper Canyon also recently passed an ordinance that eliminates ground contact flight operations within town limits.

Emergency aircraft and aircraft experiencing an emergency situation will still be allowed to land within Bartonville town limits.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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