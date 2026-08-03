Cafe India closed in Flower Mound, different Indian restaurant to replace it

Flower Mound will soon have another restaurant to get their Indian fusion fix.

Dum N Grill plans to open a new location at at 1121 Flower Mound Road in The Pines of Flower Mound shopping center.

It will replace Cafe India, which closed in early 2026 after opening its doors in June 2024.

Cafe India served Indian and Indo-Chinese street foods, as well as traditional Indian entrees.

According to the Dum N Grill website, the chain serves an expansive Indian menu, including samosa, bun maska, Manchuria, gobi and mutton pepper fry, as well as a variety of soups, tiffins, kebabs and curries.

The chain claims its menu is “inspired by India’s rich culinary heritage and the timeless traditions of dum cooking.”

Dum N Grill will also have breakfast and dessert options.

“We don’t just serve food,” reads the brand’s website. “We serve experiences rooted in tradition and made memorable through craft.”

The Flower Mound location will be Dum N Grill’s fifth restaurant in Texas. The chain also has locations in Frisco, Austin, Pearland and Melissa.

Across the nation, Dum N Grill has locations in Arkansas, Illinois and Virginia with more planning to open in Arizona, Maryland and North Carolina.