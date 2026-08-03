Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 44 agency-assist calls in May 2026 and handled 833 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 519 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service:

On May 1, officers conducted a welfare check on individuals that had suddenly stopped riding their mopeds near Justin Road and Chinn Chapel Road. The riders advised officers they had simply run out of gas.

On May 2, a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Justin Road resulted in a DWI arrest.

On May 3, a traffic stop in the 500 block of Waketon Road led to the arrest of a driver on an outstanding warrant.

On May 12, a traffic stop in the 7700 block of Justin Road resulted in a DWI arrest.

On May 15, a traffic stop in the 200 block of Simmons Road led to a narcotics arrest.

On May 15, police received a complaint about a person riding a loud sport motorcycle near Valley View Trail and Meadowknoll Drive.

On May 22, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 8100 block of Justin Road and found individuals watching the moon in a parking lot.

On May 25, a resident in the 200 block of Oak Trail Road reported that yard signs were being taken from neighborhood lawns.

On May 26, a caller reported a suspicious person photographing underground fiber utility boxes near Simmons and Kings roads.

On May 26, a traffic stop in the 100 block of Chinn Chapel Road resulted in a DWI arrest.