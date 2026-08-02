Hotter, drier July pushes Denton County rainfall deficit higher

After a nearly normal June, July returned to the familiar pattern of hotter- and drier-than-normal weather across Denton County.

By the numbers, the average high temperature in July was 98 degrees, more than 2 degrees above the normal high of 95.7 degrees. The average low was 76, nearly 3 degrees warmer than normal.

The month’s hottest temperature reached 105 degrees on July 22 and again on July 31. The peak heat index climbed to 112, while the coolest overnight low was 70 on July 6.

Rainfall was scarce. Denton Enterprise Airport recorded 0.11 inch of rain on July 12, with a monthly total of just 0.12 inch. Normal July rainfall is 1.72 inches.

The county continues to fall well behind its annual rainfall average. Through the first seven months of 2026, Denton has received only 13.5 inches of rain — a deficit of more than 7 inches. Based on the 30-year average, we would normally have received nearly 21 inches (20.92”) by this point in the year.

The upside: With so little rainfall, Denton County experienced no reported severe weather during July.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has a double bull’s-eye on North Texas, forecasting above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for August.

One noteworthy trend is the steady rise in overnight temperatures. Much of that increase can be attributed to rapid urban development. Roads, parking lots, buildings and homes absorb heat during the day and slowly release it overnight, while round-the-clock air conditioning adds additional heat to the environment.

As the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex continues expanding northward — filling much of the once-open land between downtown Dallas and Hwy 380 — that warming trend is expected to continue. The anticipated growth of energy-hogging data centers will further contribute to higher overnight temperatures.

While we can’t stop growth, we can adapt to it. Better insulation, reflective roofing, rainwater collection systems, shade trees and thoughtful landscaping can all help reduce energy use and make homes more comfortable during North Texas summers.

Even with today’s rising costs, it’s worth remembering how fortunate we are. Many of the poorest residents in North Texas enjoy conveniences that even kings and queens lacked 150 years ago. Buckingham Palace didn’t have reliable indoor plumbing until the 1880s and still does not have central air conditioning. Don’t believe it? Look it up with Gemini, Grok or ChatGPT. It takes only a few seconds, thanks to artificial intelligence and data centers.