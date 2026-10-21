Denton County bank recognized for support of local education

A Denton County-based bank was honored for its extensive support of local education.

PointBank was recognized by the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) with a Best of Community Banking Award, the bank announced in October.

The bank received a Bronze Eagle Award in the Community Service category for its “All in for Education” initiative, which supports neighborhood schools across Denton County through direct funding, classroom involvement and long-term financial resources.

PointBank’s education campaign works directly with local school district leaders to help with needs through the ever-changing educational landscape.

The bank’s efforts have ranged from providing STAAR testing snacks and sponsoring student recognition events to creating permanent financial endowments and underwriting grants for local educators.

PointBank aims to generate sustainable revenue for area schools by using school-logo debit cards that fund local booster clubs and launched a school bus advertising partnership that directs ad dollars straight back into school districts.

In the classroom, the bank delivers financial literacy instruction to high school seniors, providing a $500 supply grant to each participating teacher. PointBank employees also volunteer locally, distributing supplies and working Friday night football concession stands.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the IBAT Best of Community Banking Awards, which celebrate community banks across the state for innovation, creativity, and service to their hometowns.

To view all award submissions, visit www.ibat.org.

PointBank is a locally owned community bank that has served Denton County since 1884. With nine locations throughout the county, including Argyle, Flower Mound and Lewisville, the bank combines personalized financial services with a longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. For more than 140 years, PointBank has remained focused on building relationships and supporting local children, schools, churches and businesses throughout Denton County.