Flower Mound tightens regulations on massage businesses in town

Flower Mound is strengthening regulations on massage parlors around town.

Council approved an ordinance to the town’s code Monday, which outlines regulations and penalties for massage parlors operating in Flower Mound.

According to town documents, the updated article in the town’s “Businesses” chapter of its code of ordinances, specifically targets massage establishments.

“The purpose of the update is to align Town regulations with State law and to provide clear, consistent operational standards for massage businesses within Flower Mound,” said Flower Mound Chief of Police David Coulon in a letter to council.

According to the town, massage establishments will only be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., ensures all establishments are licensed and uphold sanitary standards.

The ordinance also gives the town authority to issue, suspend or revoke a Certificate of Occupancy when a business fails to comply with applicable laws or local standards, as well as providing an appeals process.

“Overall, this ordinance is intended to support legitimate massage businesses, ensure compliance with State licensing requirements and promote the general health, safety and welfare of Flower Mound residents,” said Coulon.

A pair of massage parlors in Flower Mound were closed in May after the Denton County Sheriff’s Office found evidence of prostitution going on at the locations.

Beyond Flower Mound, Denton County has dealt with its share of illicit activities going on at massage businesses.

Multiple parlors were shut down by DCSO in July for violations involving possible prostitution and human trafficking.

In September, a Lewisville woman was arrested for her alleged role in running two massage parlors being investigated for human trafficking.

Within Flower Mound’s recently-passed ordinance, a massage establishment must provide a detailed list of what procedures, treatments and services will be performed at the business and the respective charge or cost for each in a prominent location within the building.

Massage therapists must be completely dressed during the massage, and clients must remain covered by a draping.

Parlors are also not allowed to provide any bathing or shower services as part of massage therapy, but showers are allowed for customers to use in separate dressing rooms or locker rooms.

The ordinance also explicitly states that massage establishments “shall not operate as, or in a manner consistent with, a sexually oriented business, and shall not offer, perform, advertise or imply any service that is sexual in nature or otherwise unlawful.”

It also disallows anyone under the age of 18 to work in a massage establishment.

If there is an operation violation, the town can deny, suspend or revoke the establishment’s certificate of occupancy.