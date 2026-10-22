Aging in Style with Lori Williams: The most important voice in the hospital may be yours

When someone you love lands in the hospital, you quickly learn how important it is to be their advocate.

My husband, Mark, has survived four strokes and lives with paralysis, aphasia, apraxia and vascular dementia. He cannot effectively communicate for himself, so I have learned to be his voice.

After a recent hospitalization and move to inpatient rehabilitation, I was reminded of several lessons every family should know.

First, you know your loved one better than anyone. You know their normal, what they could do before and what has changed. If something doesn’t seem right, speak up.

Second, be prepared to repeat yourself. Hospitals involve doctors, nurses, therapists, case managers and others. You may explain the same history five times. Keep communicating.

Third, make sure everyone has the complete picture. Incorrect assumptions about Mark’s abilities and our support at home initially led to a recommendation that wasn’t appropriate for our situation. Once the team understood his true baseline and support system, we could discuss options based on accurate information.

Fourth, make the goal clear. For Mark, it’s simple: regain enough strength to transfer independently to and from his wheelchair and return home.

Fifth, prepare before an emergency. Keep medications, diagnoses, medical history, insurance information, emergency contacts and advance directives organized and accessible.

Finally, ask for help understanding your options. I work with families navigating senior care every day, and even I found this experience exhausting and overwhelming.

Preparation and advocacy can make an enormous difference.

Want to be better prepared?

Contact Lori Williams Senior Services for our free 911 Ready Sheet. And if you want everything organized in one place, learn more about our Your Family Care Plan at LoriWilliams-SeniorServices.com.

Please call if you have questions, 214-783-1222.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Service, Podcast Host, Author and Founder of Emelita’s Closet.

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