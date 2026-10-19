Denton County firefighter arrested for alleged sexual communication with teen in Harris County

A firefighter that served in both Denton and Wise County was fired after he was arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor in Harris County.

Zackary Cooper of Boyd was arrested around 7 a.m. Thursday morning when he arrived to work at the Rhome Fire Department in Wise County.

According to officials, Cooper was booked into the Wise County Jail Thursday facing charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. He was released Friday after posting a total bond of $20,000 and is awaiting trial.

Cooper worked full-time at the Rhome Fire Department, but also served part-time at Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 for a year.

“We are aware of the arrest of a part-time employee with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. The individual’s employment with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 has been terminated,” said the department in a statement. “This matter is part of an active investigation and questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

According to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies with his office responded to a residence after parents reported their teenage daughter had been sexually exploited online by an unknown adult male.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the constable’s office reviewed digital evidence and obtained records from social media platforms that led them to identify Cooper as the suspect.

“Investigators determined that Cooper had allegedly engaged in sexually explicit online communications with the teenage victim in Harris County,” said Herman’s office in a release online.

Detectives then coordinated with the Dallas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division to continue the investigation, and Cooper was later arrested at the Rhome Fire Department.

“Our office provides all available resources to protect the most vulnerable of our citizens, especially the children of this community,” said Herman.