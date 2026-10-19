City of Justin Update – October 2026

What makes Justin special is its hometown feel, and community events play an important role in bringing neighbors together and creating that strong sense of community. As we look forward to cooler weather, we have several exciting events and milestones to celebrate this fall.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, we will celebrate the grand opening of Fire Station No. 2 with an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. at 11042 FM 407. National Night Out and the opening of our new fire station both reflect the City’s commitment to public safety and to serving our growing community.

The highlight of the holiday season will be Old Town Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Complex. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lighted Christmas parade. We are especially excited to welcome the Northwest High School Band, which will lead this year’s parade.

Old Town Christmas will also feature a new local vendor market, giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy our hometown Christmas traditions while finding special gifts and treasures. Vendor details and applications will be announced soon on the City’s website and social media pages.

These celebrations are about more than filling the calendar. They are about bringing people together, creating traditions, supporting public safety, and preserving the hometown spirit that makes Justin such a special place to live.

Justin truly is Everything a Hometown Should be.

Heavenly Father, Thank You for the gift of cooler days and nights and for the season of gathering that lies ahead. Bless our community as we come together this fall. We lift up our elderly neighbors especially those for whom the shorter days, colder evenings, and holidays can feel lonely or hard. Surround them with care, keep them safe and warm, and help us notice and look after one another. Amen.